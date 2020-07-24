Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,675,135.40 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,059,125.94.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $5,044,774.07.

CCXI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 2.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.