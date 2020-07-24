Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $1,076,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CSTL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.