Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $1,076,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSTL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 79.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

