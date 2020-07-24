Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$473,825.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,891.10.
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58. Aritzia Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.
