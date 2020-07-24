Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$473,825.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,891.10.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58. Aritzia Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATZ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

