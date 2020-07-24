Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 3,745,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,905,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Specifically, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $477,673 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inseego by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inseego by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inseego by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

