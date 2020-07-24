ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,561,000 after buying an additional 680,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 974,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 2,512,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $20,809,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

