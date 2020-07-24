Independent Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €44.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vossloh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.80 ($48.09).

ETR VOS opened at €40.70 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €23.60 ($26.52) and a 52 week high of €42.50 ($47.75).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

