Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.77. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 4,382,709 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

