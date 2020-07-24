Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:IMG opened at C$6.56 on Friday. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

