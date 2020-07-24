Iamgold Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. Iamgold has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

