Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 445878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

