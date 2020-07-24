Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

TSE:HBM opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

