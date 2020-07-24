HSBC Lowers YPF (NYSE:YPF) to Reduce

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. YPF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

NYSE:YPF opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.69. YPF has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. YPF had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in YPF by 174.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in YPF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YPF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

