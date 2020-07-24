HP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,915 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the typical volume of 1,245 put options.

HPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $6,722,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.