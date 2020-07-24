Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £146.30 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($180.04).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homeserve alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, David Bower bought 12 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,231 ($15.15) per share, with a total value of £147.72 ($181.79).

Shares of Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($16.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 42.51. Homeserve plc has a one year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Homeserve’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

HSV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.