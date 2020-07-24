Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $267.80. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

