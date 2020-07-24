Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

