Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $267.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

