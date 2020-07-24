Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

