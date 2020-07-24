Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

