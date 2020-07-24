HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NASDAQ:GSAH) Critical Comparison

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and HL Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Volatility and Risk

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41% HL Acquisitions N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.