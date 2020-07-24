Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,695.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,676.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,647.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

