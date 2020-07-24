Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

ACN opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

