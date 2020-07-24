Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 50,389 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

