Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $111,766,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

