Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,839 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Continental by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 519.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 416,433 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 220.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 238,724 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

UAL stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

