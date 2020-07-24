Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $11,725,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.