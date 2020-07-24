Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.74. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

