Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

PFPT opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $152,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $574,338.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,326.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

