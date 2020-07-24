Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $56.67 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

