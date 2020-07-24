Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

