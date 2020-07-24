Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Shares of Y stock opened at $532.93 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

