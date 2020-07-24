Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,866 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after buying an additional 608,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

