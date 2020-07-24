Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VMware by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $181.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

