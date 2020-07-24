Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,872 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $154,825,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Switch Inc has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

