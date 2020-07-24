Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTIS stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

