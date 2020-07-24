Highland Capital Management LLC Has $870,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 41.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

