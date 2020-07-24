Highland Capital Management LLC Has $848,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in National Grid by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Grid by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.