Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

