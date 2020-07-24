Highland Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.19 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

