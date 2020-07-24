Highland Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.