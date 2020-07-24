Highland Capital Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

