Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.09.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $618.50 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $628.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

