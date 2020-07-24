Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average is $194.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

