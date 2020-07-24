Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

