Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,505 Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $212.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares in the company, valued at $103,761,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,190. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

