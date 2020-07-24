Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,996 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

