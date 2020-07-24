Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 9,598 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

