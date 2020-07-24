Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,363 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

