Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

