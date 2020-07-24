Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:STWD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

